Columbus State University announces admission changes in response to coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University announced Friday that it will admit students applying for the summer and fall 2020 semesters without ACT or SAT scores.
The College Board and ACT have suspended all upcoming ACT and SAT testing dates, which could prevent some students from completing their admissions applications.
CSU will also waive the undergraduate fee until Mar. 31.
Prospective first-year students must meet all other admission requirements, including satisfactory completion of the Required High School Curriculum and all other requested documentation.
“We recognize the challenges our prospective students and their families are facing right now and we want to ensure the students’ path to college is not hindered by the current health crisis,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “We welcome the Class of 2024 as they navigate the college admissions process in this unprecedented and unpredictable time.”
For more information on Columbus State University admissions, visit https://admissions.columbusstate.edu/, email enroll@columbusstate.edu or call 706-507-8800.
