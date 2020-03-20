Declaration of local emergency issued in Columbus as a result of COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A declaration of local emergency has been issued in Columbus as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
There is currently one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Columbus. City officials confirmed the patient is quarantined.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that all events with more than 10 people should be canceled to control the spread of COVID-19.
The mayor of Columbus, with the advice of the Emergency Management Agency and state and local health officials, is requiring extraordinary and immediate corrective actions for the protection of the health, safety, and welfare of Columbus citizens.
See orders of the the declaration of local emergency below:
