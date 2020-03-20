Declaration of local emergency issued in Columbus as a result of COVID-19 outbreak

Declaration of local emergency issued in Columbus as a result of COVID-19 outbreak
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Olivia Gunn | March 20, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 5:46 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A declaration of local emergency has been issued in Columbus as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

There is currently one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Columbus. City officials confirmed the patient is quarantined.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that all events with more than 10 people should be canceled to control the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor of Columbus, with the advice of the Emergency Management Agency and state and local health officials, is requiring extraordinary and immediate corrective actions for the protection of the health, safety, and welfare of Columbus citizens.

See orders of the the declaration of local emergency below:

MAYOR - Declaration of Loca... by Olivia Gunn on Scribd

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.