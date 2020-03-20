Distilleries in the Chattahoochee Valley brewing hand sanitizer to help during COVID-19 outbreak

OPELIKA, A. (WTVM) - Several things that people need for dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak are in short supply.
Area liquor distilleries are turning from making their normal alcohol products to making alcohol necessities, including valuable hand sanitizer. John Emerald Distillery in Opelika is doing its part to help the community.
“We got wind that some distilleries around the country were shifting over some of their production to make some hand sanitizer to kind of fill the gap in the market,” said Jimmy Sharp. “We thought it was a great idea. We immediately started researching. So basically, we got the go-ahead from all the agencies we deal with and we thought, let's do this’"
Swamp Fox Distillery in Buena Vista is also making hand sanitizer for distribution in Marion County and the surrounding area to help residents in this time of need.
