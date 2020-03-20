Dylan: Rain to bring allergy relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will push across central Georgia & Alabama this weekend. With it, a spotty shower is possible on Saturday morning, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Higher rain chances are expected Sunday as a second disturbance brings numerous showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Thanks to the higher rain chances, highs will dip into the 70s, and so will pollen levels bringing allergy relief!