Dylan: Rain to bring allergy relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will push across central Georgia & Alabama this weekend. With it, a spotty shower is possible on Saturday morning, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Higher rain chances are expected Sunday as a second disturbance brings numerous showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Thanks to the higher rain chances, highs will dip into the 70s, and so will pollen levels bringing allergy relief!
Unsettled weather continues into Monday with showers & storms once again in the forecast. A spotty shower or two are possible Tuesday & Wednesday as a few weak disturbances push across the Southeast. Otherwise, the pattern becomes very warm & Springlike late week with highs trending back into the mid to upper 80s, and mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds across the region.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.