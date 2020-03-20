EAMC hospital screened Chambers County coronavirus patient

EAMC has a screening and testing hotline available at 334-528-SICK (7425). You can call between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EAMC will begin utilizing drive-thru testing at EAMC-Lanier Friday by appointment only. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon, and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made through the screening and testing hotline.