EAMC hospital screened Chambers County coronavirus patient

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The person who tested positive for the coronavirus in Chambers County was screened at East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier, the hospital announced Thursday evening.
The case was confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health Thursday morning as the total number of cases in the state now sits at 78. This was and is Chambers County’s only case at this time.
The hospital says the person was screened outside “a few days ago” and had a mask placed on them before being brought inside the hospital through a separate entrance for treatment and specimen collection.
The hospital says proper inspection protocol was followed and the patient was discharged home and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
EAMC has a screening and testing hotline available at 334-528-SICK (7425). You can call between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EAMC will begin utilizing drive-thru testing at EAMC-Lanier Friday by appointment only. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon, and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made through the screening and testing hotline.
