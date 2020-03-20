Feeding the Valley Food Bank brings Mobile Pantry to Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is bringing a Mobile Pantry Food Distribution to Alabama residents on Sunday, March 22.
The Mobile Pantry will be at the Central Activity Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City.
This food distribution is for Alabama residents and is for drive-up clients only.
Clients must open their vehicle trunks or doors at the designated area away from volunteers.
Because of health and safety precautions for volunteers, anyone who is not in a vehicle will not be served.
This mobile pantry is served by The Community Warriors volunteers and Feeding the Valley.
