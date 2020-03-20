Five Columbus hotels temporarily closing over coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five Columbus hotels are temporarily closing during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Valley Hospitality has decided to close their hotels in Columbus in order to “monitor the potential effects of the COVID-19 as it relates to our team members and guests.”
The closures will begin today, Friday, Mar. 20. There is no word on when the hotels are expected to reopen.
They will temporarily close:
- Columbus Marriott
- SpringHill Suites Columbus
- Courtyard by Mariott Columbus
- Hampton Inn North Columbus
- DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus
In order to continue providing lodging options in the Columbus area, Valley Hospitality will continue providing service at:
- Hampton Inn - Fort Benning
- Fairfield Inn & Suites - I-185 & Manchester Expy.
- TownePlace Suites - 1-185 & Manchester Expy.
- Hampton Inn LaGrange - I-85 & U.S. Hwy. 27 in LaGrange, GA
“We are grateful to our loyal guests that continue to support our locally owned hotels, and be assured, the award winning hotels will reopen quickly. Valley Hospitality will work with every guest with advanced reservations at the affected hotels to relocate them to another one of our hotels. We are committed to continuing to provide outstanding service at our open locations," officials said in a press release.
There is also no word at this time on how these closures will affect employees.
