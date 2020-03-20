Funeral homes in Columbus taking extra precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Albany has seen nearly two dozen cases of COVID-19 during the current pandemic.
Officials believe the coronavirus spread at funeral services in the city.
Locally, funeral homes are taking serious precautions to prevent this from happening in Columbus. Vaughn Hill, a funeral director at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel, said his organization is working hard to ensure that it operates in a clean and sanitized atmosphere.
“So, we are very cautious today about this communicable disease,” said Hill. “We’re using all kinds of protection from the very first call we receive.
Funeral homes in the state have received guidance from the Georgia Department of Health the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is encouraging outdoor graveside services, but even those can be risky in windy conditions.
All funeral homes are asked to have a greeter at the entrance to services with hand sanitizer.
