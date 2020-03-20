Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has called off what was to be its first two regular-season games in Mexico City. Also lost to the new coronavirus was a three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Arizona and San Diego were to have played in Mexico on April 18 and 19, and the New York Mets and Miami in Puerto Rico from April 28-30. MLB has delayed opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the virus outbreak. If the games are rescheduled, they would be at the home teams' ballparks in Phoenix and Miami.