Kinetic temporarily suspends lobby service

All other Kinetic areas will continue to function as usual. Members who have an urgent need that cannot be handled through the drive-thru may contact the Call Center at (706) 320-8500. Consumer loans can be completed by calling the Service Center at (706) 320-8575. Additional appointments can continue to be made with Residential Lending (706-320-8585), Business Services (706-320-8537), and Members Financial Services (706-571-3156).