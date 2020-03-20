Kinetic temporarily suspends lobby service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kinetic Credit Union will suspend lobby services as a precaution due to COVID-19 beginning on Monday, March 23.
Drive-thru service at all locations will continue.
“We care deeply about the health and safety of our members, staff, and community,” said Mark Littleton, President and CEO.
All other Kinetic areas will continue to function as usual. Members who have an urgent need that cannot be handled through the drive-thru may contact the Call Center at (706) 320-8500. Consumer loans can be completed by calling the Service Center at (706) 320-8575. Additional appointments can continue to be made with Residential Lending (706-320-8585), Business Services (706-320-8537), and Members Financial Services (706-571-3156).
Kinetic members will continue to have uninterrupted essential banking services, such as automated payroll and direct deposit, debit and credit cards, Call Center availability and ATM access.
For the latest information on how Kinetic Credit Union is addressing COVID-19, visit https://www.kineticcu.com/member-update-covid-19.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.