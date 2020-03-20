Rain Chances Slowly on the Rise

The most likely spots to see rain this evening and into the overnight hours will be along I-85 as a cold front heads toward the Southeast, but better rain coverage holds off until Sunday and Monday (around 60-70%). Apart from a few lingering showers early Saturday, the start of the weekend looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds around. The incoming cold front will help drop afternoon highs into the upper 60s for some on Sunday, so slightly more seasonable for late March. Sunday and the start of next week though will bring some beneficial rainfall to help wash some of the pesky pollen away with rain chances gradually tapering off again mid-week. Next Thursday and Friday look dry and very warm with highs back in the mid 80s.