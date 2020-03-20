Some daycares in the Chattahoochee Valley remaining open during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While schools and universities across the country are closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, some daycares in the Chattahoochee Valley are remaining open.
While some businesses are sending employees home, others aren’t, forcing parents to find a way to care for their children while they work. One Columbus daycare owner said she’s keeping her doors open for now.
The program stays full, but because of the virus we have lost a lot of our children this week along" said Gloria Jackson, owner of Tinker Town in Columbus. "So, we’re into the process of thinking of whether or not we’re going to remain open because of the virus.
There are other daycares remaining open as well, many of which are taking extra safety precautions to ensure the safety of the children.
