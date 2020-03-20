Sumter Co., Worth Co. sees first cases of COVID-19 coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter and Worth Counties now have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Sumter County.
Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester also confirmed positive COVID-19 test results in one case in Worth County.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Georgia to 420 and ten deaths throughout the state.
