Two Men and a Truck in Columbus responds to COVID-19 emergency call

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Men and a Truck in Columbus responded to a call Wednesday night for an immediate move needed from Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Crystal Turner with Two Men and a Truck answered a call from a representative from the facilities department at Piedmont Columbus Regional at around 4:15 p.m.
The representative was in desperate need of a vital piece of equipment to be delivered STAT to Piedmont Fayette Hospital in response to a COVID-19 emergency. Within the hour, movers Ellis and Gerald responded to the call and were on their way to deliver the equipment to Fayetteville, about a 90 mile trip from Columbus.
“It was good, it made us feel good, felt like we were a part of the solution in everything that is going on,” said Turner.
“It was amazing. I always like to help people, so it was a big part of my end,” said Ellis Hollinhead, driver with Two Men and a Truck.
“This gives us a time to really portray that. [In] society ‚some people feel like it’s crumbling and going crazy. “So, if we can do something positive, it helps out to what our slogan is,” said owner Will Dillion.
Each one involved with Two Men and a Truck said they are just doing what they are supposed to be doing, which is caring for the community.
