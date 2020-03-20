WTVM Editorial 3-20-20: Get your kit ready

(WTVM) - All of us at WTVM and WXTX hope our live, local information has been helpful to you as you continue to cope with the coronavirus at home or at work.
The most important thing for us is always you and your safety. None of us needs to feel helpless in a crisis, because that just ignites fear and panic.
Instead of hoarding toilet paper, all of us should start our emergency planning with a simple kit of essential supplies. It would go a long way to making us feel a bit more secure before any new emergency.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has been pushing Americans to pull together such a kit for years. Usually because of severe weather.
Now with COVID-19, it is past time to finally make that emergency kit a reality.
Start with bottling a gallon of water per day for everyone in your household.
- Gather a 3-day supply of canned foods or dehydrated food.
- Don’t forget utensils and a can opener!
- Have a pet? Don’t forget to set aside food for them, too.
- Other items you need are a flashlight or two, extra batteries, and charging cords for electronic devices.
- Other emergency items to have on hand: plastic trash bags, bleach to disinfect water, personal hygiene products, blankets or a sleeping bag for each family member, some emergency cash and a week’s worth of your prescription medicine.
- It’s always a good idea to have copies of vital documents like passports or birth certificates.
You can certainly add more food or water to your emergency kit as you deem necessary and this is by no means a complete list.
Our mission is to share information about the coronavirus you need to know, right now. And now is also the time to put a basic emergency kit together to give you and your family a little added peace of mind.
