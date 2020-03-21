Chambers Co. law enforcement officials make changes in how 911 calls are handled

By Olivia Gunn | March 20, 2020

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County law enforcement officials are making some changes in how they handle 911 calls.

Law enforcement officers in Valley, Lanett, and Lafayette will attempt to primarily handle non-emergency calls over the phone. When people call for service, dispatchers will get their contact information, Officers will then call those people to take a report or address their law enforcement needs.

911 calls about crime and violent offenses will not change.

