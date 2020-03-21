Chattahoochee County Schools complete first week of distance learning during school closures

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Children in Chattahoochee County weren’t physically in school this week, but that didn’t stop them from learning.
Teachers were able to teach and interact with students virtually using tools such as Zoom and Facebook Live.
Learning packets were delivered to students without internet access. School buses also delivered more than 1,000 meals to students in need. Chattahoochee County Schools said its hope is for students to return to school April 6.
