Columbus man charged with sex crimes, false imprisonment pleads not guilty (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | March 20, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 10:32 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man charged with several sex crimes faced a judge Friday.

36-year-old Timothy Buckner pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment, rape, aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, and aggravated sodomy.

The victim claims Buckner forced her into her home and raped her twice. Prior to Friday’s hearing, investigators said Buckner reached out to the victim on social media and asking her to drop the charges.

The case is bound over to Superior Court. Buckner remains in the Muscogee County Jail.

