UPDATE: Suspect in Victory Dr. bank robbery ID’d as same man in two other robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have identified the suspect in a bank robbery on Victory Dr. as the same man wanted for two others this week.
This robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo location in the 3400 block of Victory Dr. in Columbus at approximately 11:20 a.m.
Police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old Jason Sloan Arnold.
Arnold was reportedly wearing a dark colored shirt and jeans when he walked into the bank and demanded money from an employee. He took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.
Robberies occurred earlier this week at the Synovus Bank on 10th Ave. on Tuesday, Mar. 17 and the Wells Fargo location on Bradley Park Dr.
Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call 911.
