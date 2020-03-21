Columbus State University students to receive partial refunds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University has announced plans to issue partial refunds to students who had to abruptly move out of their dorm rooms as schools across the nation try to put a stop to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students that, you know, came out of pocket for the tuition to stay on campus and to eat on campus, I could imagine that they would want their refund back,” said Senior Leeaysia Williamson.
CSU officials said other fees may also be partially refunded and more information will be sent out to the campus community soon.
In the meantime, students are not happy about moving out of on-campus housing.
“I wasn’t hoping to move out this early at all. Maybe May I was hoping to move out, but not now," said Freshman said Jasmine McDaniel.
“My whole experience has been kind of strange, I mean I’m used to going to class, going to work, but now it’s just like what do I do? I can’t go to the rec,” said Dale Williams Jr.
Williams is a senior at Columbus State University who would normally be preparing to come back to campus from spring break, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, students are now forced to take their classes online.
“We never would have expected none of this to happen, you know midway through the semester. So it’s kind of crazy, it’s kind of scary, but I don’t know I think we’ll be okay," said Williams.
