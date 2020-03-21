CSU students to receive partial refunds for housing and meal plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Columbus State University (CSU) are getting some relief after sudden changes due to the coronavirus.
Students will receive partial reimbursement for housing and meal plans after the university’s decision to close for the remainder of the semester.
"We never would have expected none of this to happen, you know, midway through the semester,” said one CSU student. “So, it's kind of crazy. It's kind of scary, but I don’t know, I think we will be okay.”
“My whole experience has been kind of strange,” said another student. “I mean, I'm used to going to class, going to work, but now it's just like what do I do?”
CSU said other fees may be partially refunded and more information will be sent to the campus community soon.
