Dinglewood closes dining room, moves to carry-out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dinglewood Pharmacy will serve only carry-out food effective immediately.
You can call ahead and give your order, name and phone number and Dinglewood will have it ready within 20 minutes for pick-up. However, you have two options on how to pick up your food.
Here’s how this works:
- You can go inside to pick up your order as long as there are 10 people or less.
- You can also ask to pick up through the RX drive-thru window.
Once you receive your meal, Dinglewood owner, Terry Hurley, says anyone is welcome to dine in their cars in the parking lot or can eat lunch on the store porch benches in the front. Of course, you can take your food home to eat as well.
Dinglewood Pharmacy has been serving customers for over 100 years.
To start your order today, call 706-322-0616.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.