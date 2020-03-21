Feeding the Valley mobile food bank in Columbus sees major turnout

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Feeding the Valley mobile food bank had a change of venue, but that did not stop Columbus residents from taking part.
Cascade Hills Church opened up their parking lot to host the event that had a major turnout.
With health and safety precautions at the front of mind, clients had to drive up with their vehicle trunks or doors at a designated area away from the volunteer area.
An assistant secretary says the number of clients today was not that surprising.
“We’re used to having about 1800 people so we did pack over 1800 boxes because we knew people were going to be out of jobs, food at the grocery store is empty there’s not as much and people are more in need than ever," said Assistant Secretary Alexandria Williams.
If you missed your chance today, the Feeding the Valley mobile food bank will be at the Central Activity Center in Phenix City from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. tomorrow, Mar. 22.
