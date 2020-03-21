First confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Randolph County has its first confirmed positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed one positive case of the virus in Randolph County.
As of 12:00 p.m. on Mar. 21, the state of Georgia has 507 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus with a total of 14 deaths related to COVID-19.
For the latest, accurate information on the spread of COVID-19, click here.
Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.