First confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Randolph Co.
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Alex Jones | March 21, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 12:33 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Randolph County has its first confirmed positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed one positive case of the virus in Randolph County.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Mar. 21, the state of Georgia has 507 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus with a total of 14 deaths related to COVID-19.

