GBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuthbert, Ga.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuthbert, Georgia Friday.
The shooting left 18-year-old Kamall Koby Edwards dead.
The GBI said officers with the Cuthbert Police Department were working on an entering auto case. During the investigation, officers located Edwards. Officers chased Edwards on foot and gunfire was exchanged.
Edwards was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
