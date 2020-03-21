Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced he’s “starting a new football journey” in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. The deal guarantees $50 million and includes a $10 million signing bonus and $15 million salary for 2020. The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.
UNDATED (AP) — LPGA Tour Commissioner has provided a little hope amid more postponements. He says the ANA Inspiration has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13. The LPGA's first major in the California desert had been scheduled for April 2-5. It's the first tournament to be postponed that now has a new date on the calendar. The LPGA's event in Portland was slotted for that week and now is pushed back to the following week. Meanwhile, the LPGA postponed three more events in April in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco. And the world ranking boards have decided to freeze the standings until golf resumes.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — North Florida and men's basketball coach Matthew Driscoll have agreed to a three-year contract extension. Athletic director Lee Moon made the announcement and says Driscoll “has established a standard for developing a championship-level culture both on and off the court.” The extension keeps Driscoll under contract through May 2025. His current deal ends in May 2022. Driscoll has spent the last 11 seasons at UNF and led the Ospreys to the NCAA Tournament in 2015. UNF is 59-29 in the Atlantic Sun Conference over the past six seasons.
UNDATED (AP) — Horse racing is quickly learning it's not totally immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Several U.S. tracks have decided to shut down instead of operating without fans in the stands. One prominent jockey has decided to stop riding with others refusing to travel abroad for the world's richest day of races. A worker in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the closing of Aqueduct Park. Horse racing seemed to be well-positioned to continue operating with online gambling and more TV coverage to keep the sport going in the coming weeks and months. But now that is unclear.
UNDATED (AP) — A collection of former and current players have formed an advocacy group asking that Major League Baseball roughly double salaries in the minors to $15,000 per season. The group is led by Garrett Broshuis, a former pitcher and the lawyer who has represented players in lawsuits alleging minor league salaries violate minimum wage laws. The announcement of the group comes after a particularly tense week for minor league players, most of whom make between $5,000-$10,000 per season. Many have been shut out of their spring training camps due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite relying on those complexes for food, training facilities and often housing.