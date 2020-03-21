Patient treated at Martin Army Community Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A military family member who was treated in the emergency room at Martin Army Community Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient has been self-quarantined at home, which is off-post, and following recommendations made by the Martin Army Community Hospital and following CDC guidelines since Mar. 12, according to Fort Benning officials.
The patient contacted the Nurse Advice Line when they started to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms and was advised to come to the hospital emergency room’s screening entrance and was further screened. A sample was sent to a lab for testing.
“The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning will take the necessary precautions to protect our community to the best of our ability,” said Commanding General Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito. “We will make decisions based on facts and analysis as the situation continues to change. We will continue to work with our local partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force, our families and our communities.”
The patient is being counted as a positive case for Muscogee County.
The MCoE and Fort Benning are following the guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Army Public Health Center.
