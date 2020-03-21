Publix announces senior shopping hours as COVID-19 precaution for elderly shoppers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Publix announced its senior shopping hours as a COVID-19 precaution for elderly shoopers.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. are designated as senior shopping hours for customers 65 and older. The change in hours begins Tuesday, March 24 and will continue until further notice.
The Publix pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday for senior customers.
According to the CDC, individuals over age 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support the elder community.
