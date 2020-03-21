Residents at Covenant Woods in Columbus treated to music from local DJ and entertainer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people are stepping up to help their friends and neighbors get through the COVID-19 crisis by having a little fun.
Residents at Covenant Woods retirement community in Columbus got to enjoy a little music from their balconies Friday evening, courtesy of local DJ and entertainer, Sam Beman.
Beman played music from the 70s and 80s and the residents seemed to enjoy it.
The marketing manager at Covenant Woods said they are not able to play music in the building for now, so this was a real treat for the residents.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.