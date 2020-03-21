Retirement community in Columbus collecting supplies for seniors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization is joining efforts to give back to seniors in the community.
Legacy Reserve at Old Town has a box in its lobby where people can donate cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items for seniors.
They will be collecting donations through Friday, March 27.
"We have such a passion for seniors that we came up with the idea that we want to help in some type of way,” said Richard Kennedy, sales associate with Legacy Reserve at Old Town. “So, we just reached out to the community and asked that donations could be brought here for the seniors that actually need help. Kleenex, if they can find hand sanitizer, you know they've taken so much of it off the shelves that it's hard to find. Any type of canned good, soups, things like that.”
Legacy Reserve at Old Town will be partnering with other local senior agencies to distribute these items safely and carefully. Those wanting to donate are asked to only donate new and sealed items.
