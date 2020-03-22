Additional COVID-19 death confirmed as Phoebe treats more patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The total number of COVID-19 positive patients and patients under investigation for the virus at Phoebe’s main hospital is now more than 100.
On Sunday, Phoebe has reported an additional death.
These are all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results as of Sunday:
- Total positive results – 103
- Total positive deaths – 6
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 38
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 0
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total positive patients at home – 59
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 70
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 8
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 616
“We are constantly evaluating our response to this public health emergency. Since we are performing a very limited number of surgeries, we can care for surgical patients requiring a high level of care in our post-anesthesia care unit, allowing us to open space in our surgical intensive care unit for critical COVID-19 patients. The fact that we are now reserving all three of our main hospital’s ICUs for COVID-19 patients, shows the seriousness of the situation in our community,” Dr. Steven Kitchen, chief medical officer, said.
A medical officer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) visited Phoebe’s main campus Saturday afternoon to see how the staff is doing and to talk about evolving CDC guidelines.
“We were happy to welcome the CDC to our campus, and we appreciate their guidance and support. The CDC medical officer was impressed with our operations and how we are implementing CDC guidance here on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. Our team provided appropriate answers to every question they were asked and were told the Phoebe Family is doing really good work,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
Multiple businesses and organizations have also donated food and supplies to show their support for the Phoebe Family.
“We continue to feel amazing support from our community," the hospital said in a press release. "They’re doing all they can to uplift our team members going. People from around the country are also reaching out to help us make masks we’re using to help prolong the use of vital N95 respirator masks and to protect the Phoebe Family. If they choose to send masks to us, that’s great, but we also encourage them to reach out to their own community hospitals to see how they can support them. We’ve posted our specific mask-making work instructions online, so hospitals around the country can emulate what we’re doing.”
Those mask-making instructions are available here.
