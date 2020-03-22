Chambers Co. man fatally stabbed in Lee Co., acquaintance arrested

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County after a man was fatally stabbed following an altercation.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says that officers were dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 621 in Opelika at approximately 2:00 p.m. to find 30-year-old Joel Pouncey of Cusseta, Ala. suffering from a stab wound to the chest.
Pouncey was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff Jones confirms that Taylor Rae Sanders, an acquaintance of Pouncey, has been arrested though no charges have been filed, but are expected.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.