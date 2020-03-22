Columbus restaurants serving alcohol to-go

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amid closures across the Fountain City due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, some local restaurants are having to find innovative ways to serve customers.
Certain places in Uptown Columbus are now offering take-out and Waitr options, along with alcohol to-go.
Vertigo Fusion Kitchen is one of the restaurants taking part in these new options.
They are filling orders of alcoholic beverages along with selling their normal menu items.
Multiple restaurants in the Uptown area are offering a similar service of alcohol take-out. Vertigo partner Stephanie Woodham says this is a silver lining in light of all of the negative news.
“We’re all in this together and, yes, I’ve been on the phone at least a couple of times with every single restaurant owner in the Uptown area and we are all going to work together and we will get through this, I have no doubt. Again, it was the light at the end of the tunnel. I think everybody is just kind of stepping back and punting right now, buy my business partner and I won’t stop, so we’re not going to slow down, we’re going to keep going and pushing so we can make sure our employees get a paycheck,” said Woodham.
Woodham is also the partner of a third restaurant that suffered from the COVID-19 concerns. They also had to close down earlier this month.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.