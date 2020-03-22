Columbus restaurants serving alcohol to-go

“We’re all in this together and, yes, I’ve been on the phone at least a couple of times with every single restaurant owner in the Uptown area and we are all going to work together and we will get through this, I have no doubt. Again, it was the light at the end of the tunnel. I think everybody is just kind of stepping back and punting right now, buy my business partner and I won’t stop, so we’re not going to slow down, we’re going to keep going and pushing so we can make sure our employees get a paycheck,” said Woodham.