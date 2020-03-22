LaGrange Police investigate after gun sale turns into robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened this afternoon, March 22, on Forrest Avenue.
Police found Chiachun Hsu, who was meeting the unknown suspect to sell them a firearm.
Hsu says they made arrangements to meet today around 12:20 p.m. When the suspect arrived, he was accompanied with two other subjects.
One of the subjects struck Hsu to the face, knocking Hsu to the ground.
The other two subjects took two pistols that Hsu had in his possession and fled the scene by foot.
Hsu described the suspects as males, between 15 and 19 years old, and approximately 5-foot-8.
Hsu described one suspect with a slender build, carrying a red bag. The second suspect was described as medium build, wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts. The third subject was described wearing a black hoodie and long pants.
The LaGrange Police Department request, for your safety, that all transactions of this sort be conducted at the LaGrange Police Department.
If you have any information on this incident, call the LaGrange Police Department.
