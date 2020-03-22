LaGrange Police investigating overnight shooting on Revis St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after one man was shot this morning, March 22 on Revis Street.
26-year-old Devontae Smith was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his buttocks.
Smith told LaGrange Police that he was walking up Revis Street around 2 a.m. toward Dix Street Alley when a black Honda Accord pulled up beside him.
The unknown suspect rolled down the driver’s rear side window and fired a gun once, striking Smith, and drove away.
Smith says the vehicle had at least three to four occupants.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please call LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
