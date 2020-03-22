LaGrange vehicle reportedly causes accident, shoots at second vehicle, police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating after two people were shot at after another vehicle caused them to have an accident.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Edgewood Ave. on Mar. 21 in reference to shots fired. On scene, they found a red Toyota Camry with severe damage to the front end and evidence that a shooting had taken place.
Detectives met with two witnesses who say they were traveling in the same vehicle on Edgewood Ave. toward S. Ogletree St. when they saw the red Camry in their lane and stopped.
One of the victims stated that as he passed the vehicle, it accelerated and deliberately hit his vehicle and causing his vehicle to spin into a ditch. The occupants of the Camry then reportedly began shooting at their vehicle before fleeing on foot.
The suspects in the Camry have not been identified at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.