Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of Florida's Miami-Dade County has ordered all hotels to stop accepting reservations and warned boaters not to tie their crafts together in the water. Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Saturday that the hotels would still be allowed to accommodate medical personnel, journalists, and first responders, as well as visitors unable to return home because of travel restrictions. He said all short-term vacation rentals would have to end by March 23. He also prohibited boats from tying up to one another to party at sea and in Biscayne Bay, a practice known as “rafting." He said people could go out on the water with their boats if they practiced social distancing.