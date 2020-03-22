Stormy Sunday Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple rounds of showers & storms are in forecast for Sunday & Monday, thanks to a stalled front over the area. After a dry start to today, storms will overspread the area from west to east this afternoon. Most of the rain will taper off this evening into tonight, though a spotty shower can't be ruled out.
A second disturbance will bring another round of rain on Monday. Rain chances will decrease Tuesday, before another front brings another storm chance on Wednesday.
Potentially record breaking heat is possible the second half of next week as hot area of high pressure builds over the Southeast. Expect summerlike weather Thursday though Saturday with lots of sun as highs soar into the upper 80s to around 90.
