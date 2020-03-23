Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delays state tax filings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced Monday, March 23, that the state income tax filing due date is extended from April 15 to July 15.
Taxpayers can also defer state income tax payments due on April 15 to July 15 without penalties and interest.
The deferment applies to all taxpayers including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate state tax filers.
“It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially," said Governor Ivey. "The safety and well-being of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.”
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief.
The Alabama Department of Revenue will continue to monitor issues related to COVID-19 and will update the Department’s website coronavirus page.
