Columbus mayor explains declaration of local emergency in response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People are asking questions about the declaration of local emergency that’s been ordered for Columbus.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said there is no curfew and no stay-at-home order in place. However, gatherings of 10 or more, inside or outside, are prohibited in accordance with the CDC guidelines.
Henderson said some businesses were asked to close, including bars, beauty salons, and dine-in restaurants. To-go orders and delivery are still options. Alcohol to-go is also allowed with take out dinners as log as it is sealed and doesn’t violate open container laws.
At least for the next two weeks, Henderson said the goal is to encourage everyone to stick to the CDC guidelines.
"The only way that this virus is going to be stopped from spreading or minimize some of the costs and toll it takes on our community is if folks physically separate, [and keep] physical distance from one another," said Henderson.
Henderson is now in self-quarantine at home because of coming into contact with someone who’s waiting on COVID-19 test results. Henderson has no symptoms.
With the local emergency order, the mayor said businesses will be informed if they are violating the order and if violations continue, they will receive a misdemeanor fine.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.