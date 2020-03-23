Columbus mayor self-isolates after coming into contact with someone being tested for COVID-19

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
By Alex Jones | March 23, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 1:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is taking precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mayor Henderson says that he recently came into contact with someone who is now being tested for COVID-19. The person he came into contact with has not been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

For this reason, Mayor Henderson has chosen to self-quarantine himself until the individual is cleared by health officials. He is experiencing no symptoms at this time.

