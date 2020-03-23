Columbus police searching for 16-year-old runaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teenager has reportedly run away and police are working to locate her.
16-year-old Angel Tayshell Davis was last seen in the area of Arbor Point on Friday, Mar. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m.
She was last seen wearing black tights with pink stripes on the legs, black tank top and a pink jacket. She was wearing a long wavy wig in a ponytail.
Davis may be with Jaylen Owens or Jesseanah Jones.
She is 5′2″ tall and approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449
