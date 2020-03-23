Coronavirus impacts on local businesses amid declaration of local emergency

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 seems to be impacting the lives of Americans across the country in a new way each day. Residents in Columbus are seeing this now, even more so, following the declaration of local emergency going into effect in the Fountain City this weekend.
On an afternoon that would otherwise be filled with customers, Nonic is just one of several restaurants in Uptown Columbus with it’s chairs stacked up amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Locally owned retail businesses are also feeling the impacts.
“It is having a very negative effect on small business and put all businesses in survival mode,” said Reggie Luther, owner of Big Dog Feet Fleet.
Charlotte Gallagher with Big Dog, which is a running store, says they’ve had to cancel their group runs and have seen less customers recently.
“We are still encouraging our runners to run on their own or in small groups to maintain a healthy lifestyle because running and exercise does boost the immune system so first and foremost, that is definitely the message we want to put out there. Our store is still open. We just reduced our hours," Gallagher explained.
Rebecca Zajac with Uptown Columbus and the Dragonfly Trails says she commends the small business owners for putting the needs of the this community and the pandemic ahead of their businesses.
“All of these businesses are going through that. They don’t always have cash flows to last two or three months without having business come in so, it’s agonizing to be down here and seeing these businesses having to be closed and people not on the streets, but we know it’s the right choice," Zajac said.
Some local businesses, like Big Dog, that are still able to stay open are taking steps to accommodate the comfort and safety of customers.
“This outdoor fitting area is for those who feel uncomfortable coming into the store and we can fit you outside. We’re also doing curbside service and delivery," Gallagher said.
The business regulations put in place by the declaration of local emergency in Columbus last until Apr. 3.
If you are wanting to support local businesses, several restaurants have to-go opportunities and are selling gift-cards. Some local coffee shops are selling coffee beans you can buy online and have shipped to you. Several local retail stores are doing online ordering.
