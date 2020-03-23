Harris County sees first confirmed positive case of COVID-19, Muscogee Co. rises to four

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Harris County as the state total continues to rise.
Pam Kirkland with the West Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed that one case in Harris County has confirmed to be positive and that Muscogee County has four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
This comes as the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state of Georgia rises to 772 with a total of 25 deaths. No deaths have been reported in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Eight cases have been confirmed in the Chattahoochee Valley, as Sumter County has two cases and Randolph County has one.
