Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

DHS: Pandemic measures cut illegal border crossings by half
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says illegal border crossings have dropped by half as the strictest U.S.-Mexico border policies yet went into place amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite confusion about how it was all working. Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is to be immediately returned back to Mexico or Canada, according to the new restrictions based on an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday. According Mark Morgan, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the decision applies to all migrants.
Arizona reports 2nd coronavirus death; Cases now number 152
PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the death of a second person in Arizona from the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Public Health say the man who died was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.The state’s first reported death from COVID-19 was announced Friday — a city of Phoenix employee in his 50s who also had underlying health conditions. Arizona health officials say that as of Sunday morning, there are 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. That’s an increase of 48 cases from Saturday.
Game and Fish looking for suspect in deer killing in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deer killing case. They say deer remains were found recently near the El Camino Del Cerro Trailhead in Tucson. Game and Fish officials say the remains were dumped late at night on March 13 or early in the morning of March 14. They’re hoping area residents may have seen a vehicle near the wash that could lead to a suspect and an arrest in the case.
Air Force base decision raises F-35A noise debate in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Voices are being raised in Tucson about the possibility of a squadron of new F-35A fighters being stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where the multirole aircraft would replace relatively quiet A-10 attack jets. Davis-Monthan is a dark horse in the Pentagon's consideration of where to locate an Air Force Reserve squadron of 24 F-35As because the Air Force already has already endorsed Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas. But Davis-Monthan remains in the running along with Missouri and Florida bases. A public hearing was held in Tucson this month on the F-35A basing issue. Some speakers voiced support for assigning F-35As to Davis-Monthan while others complained about thunderous noise produced by the single-engine jet.
Asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico rarely find lawyers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Asylum-seekers who are sent back to Mexico to wait for hearings in U.S. immigration court rarely find attorneys. The Associated Press contacted all 21 attorney's offices on a government list of free and low-cost providers in courts that handle such cases and found that only two have taken on a large load. Some legal aid groups have taken a small number of cases, and a few offer free “know your rights” talks. The scarcity of attorneys helps explain why only 4% asylum-seekers subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy won their decisions, while the nationwide rate is 29%.
Some sheriffs ask to reduce jail population amid virus worry
PHOENIX (AP) — Concerned about the spread of coronavirus, some Arizona sheriffs are calling for the release of certain offenders from jail and urging police agencies to issue citations rather than arrest people. Fifty inmates have been released in Coconino County. Pima County's Sheriff has proposed several reduction measures, such as either releasing people jailed on probation violations or sending them to prisons. It’s unclear whether releases related to COVID-19 have occurred in Maricopa and Pima counties. At least 104 coronavirus cases have been reported in Arizona, leading to one death. None have been reported in jails and prisons.
Tribes take measures to slow spread of new coronavirus
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American tribes across the country are pressing the federal government for more resources to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. In the meantime, tribal leaders are suspending travel off reservations, closing casinos and hotels, instituting curfews in some places and strongly urging their citizens to protect the elderly. Tribes recently were included in a federal funding package for epidemiology, infection control, education and other things. But tribes say the $40 million is not enough. The federal Indian Health Service says it's talking with tribes to determine how best to dole out the money.
SRP water releases closing unbridged crossings of Salt River
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Salt River Project says water releases from Granite Reef Dam due to heavy storm runoff will close unbridged crossings of the Salt River in the Mesa area this weekend. The SRP said it began releasing water from its two reservoirs on the Verde River on Friday to create additional storage space for more runoff, so it now needs to release water from Granite Reef Dam. The dam is located at the confluence of the Verde and Salt rivers on the eastern outskirts of metro Phoenix. According to the SRP, this month is already the wettest March on the Salt and Verde rivers' watershed since 1992.