Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials say five more deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus. That brought the total to 25 deaths Sunday, with 620 confirmed cases reported statewide. The Atlanta area has the highest number of infections, with Fulton County alone reporting more than 100, but there are other hot spots, including the Albany area, with four dozen cases and six deaths. More than one-third of Georgia's 159 counties have reported at least one confirmed case. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has refrained from ordering restaurants and other businesses to shut down, leaving local governments to decide whether and how to impose restrictions aimed at slowing the outbreak.