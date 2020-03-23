Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints involving calls and/or texts that are scams. (Source: KAUZ)
By Jessie Gibson | March 23, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 1:25 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints involving calls and/or texts that are scams.

The calls advise individuals that a warrant for their arrest has been issued and they are directed to purchase a pre-paid card from local businesses to avoid the arrest.

The person uses names of current Sheriff’s Office personnel in the message.

The Sheriff’s Office never utilizes a call to conduct official business in regards to warrant operations.

Investigators are currently working to determine the origin of these calls. If you receive a call/text of this nature, hang up and delete the number.

The number used on the calls is 334-758-9832 but is subject to change.

If you have any information on this, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

