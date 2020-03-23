A Little Rain to Wash the Pollen Away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some dense fog has developed across parts of the Valley to start off your Monday, but any lingering fog will fade away as we transition into the afternoon hours. Later today though, rain chances are on the rise again as a disturbance moves through the Southeast. The best chance of scattered showers and storms look to be later this afternoon into the evening hours. A couple of storms could be on the strong side with pockets of gusty winds and small hail, but otherwise the severe threat remains low. Not everyone is even guaranteed to see rain!