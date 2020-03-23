A Little Rain to Wash the Pollen Away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some dense fog has developed across parts of the Valley to start off your Monday, but any lingering fog will fade away as we transition into the afternoon hours. Later today though, rain chances are on the rise again as a disturbance moves through the Southeast. The best chance of scattered showers and storms look to be later this afternoon into the evening hours. A couple of storms could be on the strong side with pockets of gusty winds and small hail, but otherwise the severe threat remains low. Not everyone is even guaranteed to see rain!
A chance of showers sticks around for Tuesday and Wednesday (30-40% coverage) before we dry out for the latter half of the work week. This week will also feature a gradual warming trend: back in the 80s by tomorrow and pushing the upper 80s (if not some spots close to 90!) by Friday. So, temperatures looking more so late spring and early summer like! Looking ahead to the weekend, right now we just have a chance of a few isolated showers in the forecast, and potentially turning more seasonable by Sunday as another cold front moves through.
