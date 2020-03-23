Man arrested for making bomb threat at Columbus Government Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars for allegedly making a bomb threat at the Columbus Government Center.
28-year-old John Christian Cruz-Benitez was arrested and charged in connection to a bomb threat made at the Columbus Government Center on Mar. 19.
Cruz-Benitez has been charged with transmitting a false public alarm and use of a communication facility in committing a crime.
He made his initial appearance in Municipal Court on Mar. 22. Cruz-Benitez has not been granted bond.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins says the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department worked together to identify Cruz-Benitez.
