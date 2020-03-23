One person dead after fatal accident involving pedestrian on I-185 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-185 in Columbus.
The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-185 near the Manchester Expy. exit, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed that one pedestrian died in the accident, but has not yet released the identity the victim.
All northbound lanes on I-185 are currently blocked. The Ga. DOT expects to have the accident cleared at approximately 12:30 a.m.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.